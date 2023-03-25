2,373 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $212,073.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,101,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,713 shares of company stock worth $23,758,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

