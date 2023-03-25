Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

