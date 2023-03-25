Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 569 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Clorox Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $157.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.94. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.