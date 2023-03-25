Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 61.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 19.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 20.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $24.44 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

