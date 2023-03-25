Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.