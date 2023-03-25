Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,964 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

