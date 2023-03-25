Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $84,000 Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after buying an additional 30,317 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after buying an additional 47,720 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 250,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 184,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,205,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $169.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

