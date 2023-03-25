AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $344,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1,958.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

