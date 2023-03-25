Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Ingredion by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ingredion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.