Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,838 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

BATS EFV opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

