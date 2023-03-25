Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.44% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLCN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $20.67 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $82.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

