AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,116 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $86.89. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.