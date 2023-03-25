AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $329.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.11.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

