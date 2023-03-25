AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 207,040 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,298,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 56,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the period.

BATS:POCT opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $657.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

