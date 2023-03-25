Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TITN. Stephens boosted their price target on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $28.20 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $640.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26.

Insider Transactions at Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.