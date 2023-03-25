Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

