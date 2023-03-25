Outbrain (NYSE:OB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Outbrain Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:OB opened at $3.96 on Friday. Outbrain has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $202.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.63.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outbrain (OB)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.