Outbrain (NYSE:OB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Outbrain Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OB opened at $3.96 on Friday. Outbrain has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $202.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.63.

