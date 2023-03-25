Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 1.2 %

ORN stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Orion Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Orion Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 266,381 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

