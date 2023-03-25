Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Orion Group Trading Down 1.2 %
ORN stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
