Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

