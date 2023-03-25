Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of TALO opened at $13.94 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.19.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,565,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 202,892 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

