PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PEDGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.90.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

