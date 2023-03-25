TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
TAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.10.
TransAlta Stock Performance
TAC opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 392.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.
