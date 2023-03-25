TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

TAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TAC opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 392.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

TransAlta Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,990,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,314,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransAlta by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 971,592 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 460,019 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

