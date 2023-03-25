StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE REED opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

