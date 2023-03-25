StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE REED opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
Reed’s Company Profile
