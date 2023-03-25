StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE REED opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.