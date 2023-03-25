StockNews.com Lowers Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE:SB opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

