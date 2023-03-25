Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Radiant Logistics Trading Up 1.5 %
Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $258.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $8.09.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
