Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

TDC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.