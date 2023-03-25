Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

TDC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.