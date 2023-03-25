Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of SCS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $945.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 6.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,735,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 210,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

