SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.35. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $29.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $8,254,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,446,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

