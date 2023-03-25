Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,170 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,171,197,000 after buying an additional 995,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,807,000 after buying an additional 1,803,805 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after buying an additional 2,635,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,708,000 after buying an additional 233,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

GOLD stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

