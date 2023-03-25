Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after acquiring an additional 437,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fisker by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fisker by 178.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Fisker by 366.8% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

FSR opened at $5.73 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

