Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Unum Group by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Unum Group by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 125,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.