Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

