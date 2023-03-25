Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $209,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $400,173.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.