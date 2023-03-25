Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $207,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

