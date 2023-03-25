Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

