United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

United States Cellular Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE USM opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Cellular by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United States Cellular by 129.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

