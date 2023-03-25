Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBYI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,784.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,216 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

