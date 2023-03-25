Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $286.60 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.44 and its 200-day moving average is $295.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

