Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 9,900 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares in the last quarter. Builders Union LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 65,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

RealReal Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ REAL opened at $1.16 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

