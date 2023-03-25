Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ring Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ring Energy

Ring Energy Profile

In related news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,730.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.