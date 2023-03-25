Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Trading Up 6.5 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.