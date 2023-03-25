XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.72.

XPeng stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in XPeng by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in XPeng by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,396 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

