Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Sells $559,758.95 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

