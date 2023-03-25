Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 1.3 %
TNP stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.
Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.