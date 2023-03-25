Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 1.3 %

TNP stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 495,349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,733 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 156,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

