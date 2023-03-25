Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Sells $180,405.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Rayment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $212,009,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

