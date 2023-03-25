Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

