Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Bristow Group Stock Up 1.3 %

VTOL stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $588.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $320,976.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,917,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,177,399.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bristow Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.