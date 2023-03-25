Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Bristow Group Stock Up 1.3 %
VTOL stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $588.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $320,976.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,917,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,177,399.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristow Group (VTOL)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.