Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 107,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About Unilever



Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

