Marshall Witt Sells 603 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $91.72 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

