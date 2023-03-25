Philippe D. Katz Purchases 10,000 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 3.75. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 304,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 643.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 137,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1,373.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 195,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Eastman Kodak

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.